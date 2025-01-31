Pistons Isaiah Stewart Is Suspended And Will Now Miss His Own Bobblehead Night

One of the highest honors in all of sports is being immortalized in bobblehead form.

Unfortunately for Detroit Pistons center and power forward Isaiah Stewart, he's going to have to miss out on it.

Stewart was ejected on Wednesday night during the Pistons' game against the Indiana Pacers for a flagrant foul against Indiana's Thomas Bryant.

He hit the showers early (and I think I saw some finger guns which could mean the NFL would like a word with him), but it wasn't until Friday just hours before tip-off against the Dallas Mavericks that the NBA announced that it had suspended Stewart for one game and fined him a cool $50,000.

I'm not a Pistons fan, but this is just disgusting.

You can fine a man, hell, I'll even say you can go ahead and insult his mother, but, dammit, you can't suspend him on his own bobblehead night! That's just not right.

I think a punishment may even fall under the umbrella of "cruel and unusual."

But wait… maybe there's time to delay the Isaiah Stewart Bobblehead Night and push it to a night that Isaiah Stewart doesn't have to sit out?

Well, the Pistons have decided that that ain't happening. TMZ is reporting that the Pistons will go ahead with the giveaway because the promotional schedule is locked in.

Alright, well, at least these aren't super-kickass, very cool bobbleheads that may be connect to another bobblehead given out at a previous game so that if you have both you have a cool little set or anything like that.

Dammit!

Well, let this be a lesson for any athlete with a bobblehead night on the horizon.

You've got to keep it clean. The last thing you want to do is rough up some guy and sit out on your own bobblehead night.