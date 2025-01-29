Unhinged Pistons Big Man Isaiah Stewart Shoves Player, Gets Ejected

Warning: Detroit Pistons big man, Isaiah Stewart, is a bit nuts.

ORLANDO - Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons has words with Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic during the third quarter at Kia Center on January 25, 2025. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Stewart was playing against the Indiana Pacers and was ejected after throwing a forearm at the team's opposing center, Thomas Bryant. The foul was ruled a flagrant 2, ending Stewart's night in just the second quarter.

At 23, Stew may be the most formidable player in today's league purely based on his volatility. 

Just look at this crazy guy!

Draymond Green can't even match Stewart's levels of insanity. While most fans cried foul, some old-school NBA fans asked if Stewart's move could fly in ‘the days’ of real physical NBA action. 

(Stewart's storied Pistons know something about that.)

ATLANTA - Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons rebounds during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on January 22, 2025. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Stew is perhaps best known for crazily running around the court in pursuit of LeBron James after the two got tangled up on a play. 

Stewart is also remembered for punching a Phoenix Suns player while running into him hours before their game. Isaiah received a three-game suspension and was arrested. After his latest ejection, Stewart may find himself due for a fine or another suspension by the NBA. 

In 45 games this season, Stewart averaged 5.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

