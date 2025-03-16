Pistons Coach JB Bickerstaff Blows Fuse Over NBA Officiating

Detroit Pistons coach JB Bickerstaff created a scene after a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, feeling cheated by the officials.

Bickerstaff, 46, lost his temper and even pounded the table while addressing the media following the Pistons' 113-107 loss to OKC. The coach reached his boiling point, making it must-watch TV.

"What you saw tonight was disgusting," Bickerstaff said. "It was a disgusting display of disrespect towards our guys and what we're trying to do."

"I tried to have a conversation with an official; the official is arguing with [Thunder coach] Mark [Daigneault]. I say his name one time, and he screams at me and tells me that's enough," Bickerstaff added.

"We understand that we play a style of ball that's physical, it's on the edge. I coach my ass off in a passionate way; I'm into the game, and our players are into the game. We understand that. But we deserve a level of respect because we're competing our tails off and bringing something positive to this league."

OKC has faced criticism from fans this season and in past years for receiving "favorable" calls from referees.

PORTLAND, OREGON - MARCH 09: Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff of the Detroit Pistons looks on during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on March 09, 2025 in Portland, Oregon. The Detroit Pistons won 119-112. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been labeled a "free-throw merchant" for successfully drawing fouls from officials.

Other NBA coaches have been left stunned by the officiating while playing OKC, including Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch.

"It's so frustrating to play this team because they foul a ton," Finch said following the T-Wolves' 131-128 overtime win back in February. "They really do. They foul all the time. And then you can't really touch Shai. And it's a very frustrating thing."

Gilgeous-Alexander, who's averaging 33 points per game, is the current NBA MVP front-runner. He scored 48 points (hitting 10-for-10 free throws) in OKC's win over Detroit.

