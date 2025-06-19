Pirates Reliever Caught On Video Swinging At Detroit Tigers Fan

Santana's standout year (1.74 ERA) has put him in trade talks since the Pirates enter the trade deadline as clear sellers.

Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Dennis Santana was caught on video swinging at a fan in the seats at Comerica Park in a doubleheader versus the Detroit Tigers. Santana was frustrated and tried hitting a fan near the bullpen, which Major League Baseball will definitely investigate.

Santa was seen on video jumping up to try to clock the fan as they had a verbal altercation. A Pirates coach stepped in to cool off the angry Santana.

WATCH:

The MLB punished Angels' Anthony Rendon when he grabbed an Athletics fan pestering him in 2023. Rendon received a five-game suspension, cut to four, and paid an undisclosed fine for the incident.

READ: Angels Infielder Anthony Rendon Grabs Athletics Fan, Swings And Misses, In Video Posted To Twitter; MLB Investigating

Santana's standout year (1.74 ERA) has put him in trade talks since the Pirates enter the trade deadline as clear sellers.

The face-off between the Pirates and Tigers was in the bottom of the ninth before a relay delay stopped the action at 4-4. Detroit won the first game, 9-2.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela