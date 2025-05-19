Pigeon Gets Drilled By Line Drive Ahead of Reds, Pirates Face-Off

Life's a birch.

PublishedUpdated

Flock around and find out. 

News of a pigeon ‘on life support’ headlined pre-game workouts before Monday's game at PNC Park between the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates.

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 19:  Nick Lodolo #40 of the Cincinnati Reds pitches in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the game at PNC Park on May 19, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

According to Charlie Goldsmith, who covers the Reds in Cincy, a pigeon was struck by a line drive during the Reds' batting practice, and while Goldsmith first noted that the pigeon was dead, he followed up by saying the pigeon was alive but on life support, essentially.

Of course, the famous scene of Randy Johnson striking a bird in 2001 with a spring-game fastball comes to mind, though we've recently seen cases of birds catching strays during BP. Eerily enough, this is the second case of a ‘fowl’ ball at PNC Park after Kansas City Royals' Michael Massey hit a bird with a line drive during a BP session in September 2024.

"I was kind of freaking out," Massey reacted. "It came out of nowhere. I didn’t really have a reaction, but I wasn’t happy about it. I hit a line drive and it caught him pretty square. It kind of nosedived and it was kind of crazy. I don’t know how else to describe it.

"I don’t think anyone will ever do that again in batting practice for us."

It won't be long before PETA sycophants start boycotting MLB games.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

AA's insights on topics ranging from cinema to food and politics transformed the lives of average folks worldwide into followers of the OutKick Way©

Trying to out-wit this writer has been likened to staring at the sun and waiting for it to blink first. 

Interests: Jeopardy, movies, Jiu-Jitsu, faith, Los Angeles. (follow @alejandroaveela on X)