Pigeon Gets Drilled By Line Drive Ahead of Reds, Pirates Face-Off

Flock around and find out.

News of a pigeon ‘on life support’ headlined pre-game workouts before Monday's game at PNC Park between the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates.

According to Charlie Goldsmith, who covers the Reds in Cincy, a pigeon was struck by a line drive during the Reds' batting practice, and while Goldsmith first noted that the pigeon was dead, he followed up by saying the pigeon was alive but on life support, essentially.

Of course, the famous scene of Randy Johnson striking a bird in 2001 with a spring-game fastball comes to mind, though we've recently seen cases of birds catching strays during BP. Eerily enough, this is the second case of a ‘fowl’ ball at PNC Park after Kansas City Royals' Michael Massey hit a bird with a line drive during a BP session in September 2024.

"I was kind of freaking out," Massey reacted. "It came out of nowhere. I didn’t really have a reaction, but I wasn’t happy about it. I hit a line drive and it caught him pretty square. It kind of nosedived and it was kind of crazy. I don’t know how else to describe it.

"I don’t think anyone will ever do that again in batting practice for us."

It won't be long before PETA sycophants start boycotting MLB games.

