UCLA QB Arrested On Serious Criminal Charge, Program Acts Immediately

UCLA QB Pierce Clarkson was arrested on a serious criminal charge.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department records show Clarkson was arrested Friday on a felony prior to the game against UNLV. His bail was set at $30,000, and he was released later the same day.

The jail records don't specify the felony charge, but the Los Angeles Times reported that Clarkson is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury.

Further details about the alleged incident aren't known.

UCLA suspends Pierce Clarkson.

Clarkson wasn't with the team Saturday for the program's loss to UNLV, and he won't be with the Bruins for the foreseeable future.

The team announced that he's now officially suspended following the arrest.

"We are aware of the charges against Pierce Clarkson. He has been indefinitely suspended from all team activity pending the outcome of the legal process. This situation will be evaluated by the UCLA Office of Student Conduct and any further action taken will be in accordance with that evaluation and University policy," the program said in a statement released Sunday night, according to Ben Bolch.

Clarkson started his college career at Louisville before transferring to the Bruins prior to this season starting. He was the backup to Nico Iamaleava, and has currently recorded zero stats this season.

The UCLA passer was a four star recruit coming out of high school.

This situation remains developing. Check back for any updates that we might have, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.