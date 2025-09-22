Picking A Region In The U.S. To Exclusively Play Golf In For Rest of Your Life Leads To Fierce Debate

Every region in the U.S. is loaded with elite golf.

If you spent any time on X (Twitter) over the weekend, there is a strong chance you saw golf fans screaming at one another about something. That's actually every weekend of the year, but this particular weekend, the Golf Twitter world was divided, into eight sections to be exact, over a map of the United States.

VJ's Burner is the account responsible for creating some very interesting conversations on a unique hypothetical.

The account shared a map of the U.S. divided into eight regions, asking folks to pick only one, with the catch being that you are stuck playing golf in that specific section.

The fact that you have an unlimited budget and access to any course in the specified region makes the pick, at least for me, incredibly easy.

I genuinely think anyone who isn't selecting the D region needs to seek help.

For starters, you can play year-round with the weather being your friend, plus you have access to play Augusta National. Those two reasons are more than enough to make the D region the superior one, but you also get Tobacco Road in North Carolina, Kiawah, Harbour Town, and Tree Farm in South Carolina, and Peachtree in Atlanta, just to name a few. Plus, as someone from Tennessee, getting to play courses across my home state is a nice bonus, although the graphic cutting lumping Memphis into the E region is less than ideal.

I will admit that the C section is a very close second to the D region, but weather plus Augusta National breaks any sort of deadlock in that debate. I'd nickname the C region the ‘Ball Knowers’ region with some of the best, most exclusive golf courses on the planet in that area, but D is still a no-brainer, getting to play 365 days per year.

The B region is unquestionably the worst, and honestly got shafted in the making of the graphic.

