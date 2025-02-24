PHOTOS: Oklahoma Sooners Guard Chips Two Teeth Diving For A Loose Ball

I doubt you’ll find anyone who hustled more for a play over the weekend in college basketball than Oklahoma Sooners guard Duke Miles.

Oklahoma was maintaining a 73-64 lead over the Mississippi State Bulldogs with 6:57 to go in the second half. At that point, Miles saw a loose ball and dove to try to gain possession for his team.

Normally when you dive for a loose ball and sacrifice your body, you can expect to feel a little bit of pain - you are diving on a wood floor after all. However, most guys are able to avoid anything serious, like chipping your teeth.

Unfortunately, Miles was not one of those guys. He sacrificed a little bit more of his body than most people do. After he dove to get the ball, he lifted up his head and realized he left some of his teeth on the floor.

Here’s a picture of the moment, which is aesthetically cool but will make you grimace in sympathy.

Yikes, that hurts - literally.

And yet somehow, the dude checked back in the game after making himself look like a hockey player. Miles is built different.

Head coach Porter Moser said that he appreciated the hustle, but his teeth certainly could use some work.

"Our team dentist was in [the locker room] when I went to do radio," Moser said . "His teeth aren't that pretty right now. He was doing fine when I left. He was just hustling, diving for a ball."

And earning himself a much-needed trip to the dentist.