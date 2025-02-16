PHOTO: Louisville Cardinals MBB Player Wears Insane Mask After Brutal Injury

Is that Bane? Or is it Hannibal Lecter? Neither, it’s Louisville Cardinals forward James Scott.

During tonight’s men’s basketball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Scott was seen wearing a mask. Don’t worry, he wasn’t buying into the dying narrative of mainstream COVID fear mongering. This was a mask that was designed to protect his face from injury.

However, it looks different from the clear, full-faced ones you sometimes see other players wear. No, this one was far more intimidating.

If I saw that dude on the basketball court, I’d be shaking in my Jordans. That’s nightmare fuel, but why was he wearing it in the first place?

Last Saturday, he was diving for a loose ball against the Miami Hurricanes when a defender accidentally rammed his face into the hardwood. Here’s the video, but be warned, it's brutal.

Jones left the game and immediately made an emergency trip to the dentist. Head coach Pat Kelsey said the doctors had to do some serious work, knocking both his front teeth out and fracturing his face.

"They had to pull bone fragments out of his upper lip," he said . "I mean, it was a mess; and he was texting me from the dentist chair, saying, 'I'll be ready for practice tomorrow; and I'm playing on Wednesday.'"

This wasn’t all just talk either. After getting the custom mask made by Louisville’s School of Engineering , he logged 21 minutes against NC State just four days after getting his face caved in.

With over a whole week to recover from that nasty fall, of course Scott was going to lace up against the Irish. In the second half, he got way up to finish this bad lob from his guard.

Kelsey remarked that when Scott has that mask on, he’s intimidating.

"He's tough as nails when he has that thing on," Kelsey said.

He's tough as nails…period.