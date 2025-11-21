Eagles-Loving School Kids Wail On Punching Bags With Pictures Of Cowboys Players

The best rivalries are the ones that don't rely on both teams being good, and the Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys rivalry is certainly one of those.

And even in a year when the Eagles are 8-2 and coming off a Super Bowl win the season before, while the Cowboys are 4-5-1 with a defense that can only be described as "booty cheeks," the rivalry is so heated we've got school kids punching Cowboys players in the face.

Or, at least punching pictures of their faces.

READ: CEEDEE LAMB ADMITS VEGAS NIGHT OUT LED TO HIS AND GEORGE PICKENS’ BENCHING

Fox 29's Alex Holley shared video of a group of school kids across the Delaware River in Camden, New Jersey, who were fired up to watch their Birds take on Dem Boys.

So, fired up that they were all beating the bejeezus out of poster-sized photos of the Cowboys' roster taped to punching bags.

This… this makes so much sense.

If I blurred out the players' faces and covered all the Eagles logos and team colors, and I had you guess what city this was in, you'd guess Philly.

And then I'd say, "Well, Camden, but close enough."

But this is why the Philly flu was ever a thing. It doesn't happen in Dallas, I don't see kids in Chicago beating up posters of Aaron Rodgers. Kids in LA certainly aren't doing it.

There's no time. Unless they can find a few minutes between drag queen story hours.

READ: THE TEN DUMBEST FAN BASES IN AMERICA: #9 THE DALLAS COWBOYS

But in the Philadelphia area, this was deemed — at least for a few minutes — more important than math.

And, in fairness, I have used my hatred of rival sports franchises way more in my adult life than I ever used calculus.

I haven't found the derivative of anything since high school, but I have called people names for liking the Pittsburgh Penguins, many, many times in that same span.

It's cool to see the school having some fun, because doing all that book learnin' can be a slog, and it's awesome to see those kids getting excited about football instead of making TikToks.

And better yet, I hear all those kids are already throwing batteries at a ninth-grade level.

Impressive.