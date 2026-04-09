Philly Host Eats Massive L After Crushing Joel Embiid While He Was Literally Undergoing Surgery

The timing could not be worse for Philly.

Joel Embiid’s sudden absence Thursday wasn’t load management or another questionable scratch. It was appendicitis.

The Philadelphia 76ers confirmed their MVP center was undergoing an emergency appendectomy at a Houston hospital after waking up ill earlier in the day.

What initially appeared to be a vague "illness" designation quickly escalated into a medical emergency.

"I feel like a real, real idiot," admitted 97.5 The Fanatic host Jon Marks in a somber video posted on social media Thursday afternoon.

"I apologize. I look like an idiot," Marks said, acknowledging he misread a recent health scare involving Embiid.

"Based on his history, I thought it was more of the same. Apparently, he’s in surgery as we speak. He has appendicitis."

The apology follows a firestorm in Philly sports media after Marks and other local hosts reacted with "disgust" to news that Embiid would miss Thursday’s matchup against the Rockets due to a late "illness" scratch. Marks even staged a mid-show walkout, suggesting Embiid was dodging another road game.

Then, the 76ers confirmed Embiid was undergoing an appendectomy at a Houston hospital.

The timing could not be worse for Philly.

With two games left in the regular season after Thursday's Houston matchup, the Sixers are fighting to avoid the Play-In Tournament.

Head coach Nick Nurse said Embiid woke up feeling ill Thursday morning, and tests revealed he needed surgery. Embiid dropped 34 points against San Antonio earlier this week, possibly while dealing with symptoms.

Recovery from an appendectomy typically ranges from two to four weeks.

The surgery was successful, but the Sixers now face an uphill climb without the reigning MVP.

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