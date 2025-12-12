Philip Rivers' Updated Madden Rating: Fair Or Unfair?

Rivers' kids are going to roast their old man for that speed rating.

Fans of football in the 2000s and 2010s rejoiced earlier this week as the Indianapolis Colts turned to a familiar face to get them back in the playoff hunt.

That's right, folks, 44-year-old gunslinger Phillip Rivers signed with Indy in the hopes of turning back the clock and proving to everyone he still has enough in the tank to be an NFL starting quarterback.

Rivers has his skeptics, and one of them happens to be EA Sports.

As every player in the NFL does, Madden inserted Rivers into their game via a roster update and even gave the ex-Charger a player rating, and they pulled no punches in the process.

Yikes! A 70 is a fary cry from the ratings this future Hall of Famer used to pull down, and is only one point ahead of new teammate and oft-maligned QB, Anthony Richardson (and one point behind Vikings scapegoat J.J. McCarthy).

All things considered, a 70 overall rating is fair for a guy of his age just coming out of retirement, but the 59 speed rating is brutal.

I know Rivers was never much of a scrambler in his day, but that's a snail's pace! Only one other QB even dips below 70 for their speed rating (Kirk Cousins at 69).

Honestly, kudos to Rivers for doing this though.

For every uncle at a family party who carries a pigskin around and waxes nostalgically about what could have been if their coach had just put him in at quarterback for the state championship game in high school, Rivers is actually fulfilling that dream.

You know every time he had his kids out in the backyard and was tossing passes around, he thought to himself, "Man, I miss the guys. I miss the locker room."

Every time his wife got onto him about forgetting to move the sheets from the washer to the dryer, he started to get that gleam in his eye.

I'll be rooting for Rivers for as long as he decides to keep this thing going, though I anticipate a baptism by fire on Sunday against a vicious Seattle defense.

Regardless, it's nice to see the old dog still has some hunt in him.