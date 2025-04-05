Phillies SS Bryson Stott Helps With Gender-Reveal For His Friend In Middle Of Game

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott is evidently a next-level multitasker.

Early on Saturday, the Phillies were facing off against the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the second inning of the matchup, Stott stepped up to the plate to face Roki Sasaki . Nothing crazy came of the at-bat. Sasaki got him to ground out.

But John Clark of NBC10 6 pointed out that something extra special was going on during this at-bat.

If you looked at Stott’s left arm, you’d notice a pink armband. That’s not in the Phillies color scheme, it’s not Mother’s Day, and October - Breast Cancer Awareness Month - is a long way away. So what’s with the armband?

It was a gender reveal for his friend, Ryan Stevens.

We’ve got a baby on the way, and there’s nothing more precious than a baby girl. That’s a reason to celebrate.

Unfortunately, the magic of the moment didn’t translate to anything positive for Stott at the plate, or the Phillies overall for that matter. Stott went 0-3 at the plate, and the Phillies lost the game 3-1.

But that’s still a dope-as-heck thing to do mid-game. It might not take a lot of effort, but to have that level of buy-in during a game is the stuff of legend.

Congrats to the Stevens family, and props to the legend that is Bryson Stott.