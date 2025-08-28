Phillies Slugger Kyle Schwarber Nukes 4 Home Runs In A Game

Kyle Schwarber crushed the Braves on his own.

Someone must've shown Kyle Schwarber where the Monster Energy drinks are hidden in the clubhouse because four home runs in a single game … c'mon.

Thursday night's one-sided throttling between the swinging Phillies and Atlanta Braves was headlined by the man known as SchwarBOMBS, the Phillies' bulky DH, who hit four homers against the Braves in one evening.

Four homers … Some guys won't hit four homers by the All-Star Break.

A massive thrill raced through Citizens Bank Park when Schwarber crushed his fourth of the night, off Atlanta's Wander Suero, in the seventh frame of the contest.

Schwarber — also the 2025 Home Run Derby champ — drove in two runners with a 407-foot rocket to right field.

The fourth HR also bumped the Phillies' lead to 18-4.

With his singlehanded dominance, Schwarber will surely be haunting Braves pitchers all night — amassing nine total RBI on his own after the fourth homer. It became a Philllies record.

The 32-year-old Phillies DH tallied the 21st case of a four-home run game in MLB history.

It was a smothering from one NL East team to another, and Phillies fans clamored for Kyle Schwarber (an upcoming free agent) to leave CBP with a new contract — preferably, by the start of the ninth inning (ASAP).

If the Braves posed any problem for the Phillies to start the day, Schwarber was the solution. Take a bow!

