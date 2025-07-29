Orioles Pitcher Awkwardly Traded To Blue Jays During Doubleheader, Switches Teams And Faces Teammates

Baseball continues to be unpredictable.

Major League Baseball is days away from its trade deadline (scheduled for July 31), meaning deals are hastily being discussed. In the case of AL East contenders, the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles, both teams agreed to a trade, coincidentally, as they played a doubleheader at Camden Yards on Tuesday.

Most intriguing from the trade news was watching Baltimore reliever Seranthony Dominguez get traded between Games 1 and 2 … then having to walk from the Orioles' clubhouse over to the Blue Jays' dugout, flipping from a host to a guest in a blink.

Dominguez also got to pitch against his old Orioles teammates, not long after he switched jerseys. Due to the short turnaround, Dominguez also sported a makeshift jersey that had the "8" on his "48" jersey pasted on it.

Baltimore traded Dominguez to Toronto, along with cash, for prospect right-handed pitcher Juaron Watts-Brown.

Dominguez logged 43 appearances and 41.2 innings pitched for Baltimore this season. He posted a 3.24 ERA and tallied 54 Ks,

It's still not the blockbuster trade MLB fans are holding out for with less than 48 hours left on the trade ticker.

On the field, the Orioles held down the fort at Camden with two wins in the doubleheader, outscoring the Blue Jays, 19-6, combined.

It's a small setback for the Blue Jays, though they maintain a 12.5-game lead in the division over Baltimore and still hold MLB's best record at 63-45. Surely Dominguez must be relieved to join Toronto.

