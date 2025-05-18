Phillies Closer José Alvarado Gets 80-Game Suspension For PEDs

Philadelphia Phillies closer José Alvarado has been suspended 80 games without pay for violating Major League Baseball's drug policy.

The veteran lefty tested positive for exogenous testosterone, a performance-enhancing substance, the Commissioner's Office announced on Sunday. The suspension is effective immediately, and, by rule, Alvarado will also be ineligible for the postseason this year.

"The Phillies fully support Major League Baseball's Joint Prevention and Treatment Program and are disappointed to hear today's news of José’s violation," the Phillies said in a statement.

According to Philadelphia's President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski, the positive test was caused by a weight-loss drug Alvarado took this offseason. He won't appeal the decision.

"It's not something he did knowingly," Dombrowski said. "I believe that, the way he talked to me."

Alvarado, who will turn 30 on Wednesday, is 4-1 with a 2.70 ERA and a 6.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 20 appearances, and he leads the Phillies with seven saves this season. Phillies closing options now include Jordan Romano and Orion Kerkering.

"We've got to move on," manager Rob Thomson said. "It's too bad, but we've got to move on. We have really good pieces here that can pick up the slack."

Do they, though? Even with Alvarado, the Phillies' bullpen ranked 24th in the majors in ERA. So it's likely they'll be looking to upgrade their relief corps before the trade deadline in July.

Alvarado, who is in his fifth season with the Phillies, would be eligible to return on Aug. 19 against the Seattle Mariners. He will lose $4.5 million this season — exactly half his salary for 2025. The Venezuelan native signed a three-year, $22-million deal with Philadelphia in 2023.