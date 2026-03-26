Philadelphia Phillies Star Alec Bohm Accuses Parents Of Stealing Millions Of Dollars In Wild Lawsuit

Well, you don't see this every day. Especially not on Major League Baseball's Opening Day, which is supposed to be a celebration and baseball's most important regular season showcase.

The Philadelphia Phillies started their 2026 on Thursday with a 5-3 win over the Texas Rangers at Citizens Bank Park, behind a dominant start from Christopher Sanchez and a first-inning home run.

Oh, and a three-run homer from third baseman Alec Bohm to blow the game open in the 5th inning. Made all the more impressive considering the off-field distraction he must have been dealing with, because Bohm is quite literally suing his own parents for mismanaging his finances. Seriously.

Nick Vadala from the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Thursday that Bohm had filed a lawsuit Wednesday against his parents, with some crazy details and millions of dollars at stake.

Alec Bohm Lawsuit Says Parents Stole Millions From Him

Per the suit, Bohm's parents, Daniel and Lisa Bohm, allegedly used a number of limited liability companies to take money from Bohm's personal accounts. That money was then "converted to their own use." As part of the suit, Bohm is asking for a judgment of $3 million, at least, and accounting of the money his parents allegedly used.

According to the lawsuit, his parents created two LLCs in 2019 after Bohm was drafted. Those LLCs were used to deposit his earnings from professional baseball. The suit then alleges that his parents told him that in order to serve as "representatives of his interests," they had to take a 10% interest in the LLCs. Though all the money would remain Bohm's.

Allegedly they then gained access to his personal bank accounts, taking a substantial portion of his money and moving it to the LLCs under their control. Bohm's personal income was then used to pay their expenses, according to the suit. Later, in 2024, they allegedly created two more LLCs to help him purchase real estate. Though they "periodically" discussed the "Cost of certain property-related liabilities," Bohm claims they exaggerated those costs.

The suit then alleges that when Bohm, in January, asked his parents to provide him with details about his holdings, they decided to "engage counsel." He also claims that he was told he'd be billed for "all the time they spent to administer Alec’s affairs" at a rate of $50 per hour.

His parents denied the allegations through their lawyer.

"Mr. and Mrs. Bohm love their son very much and have always acted in his best interests, both personally and professionally and still do so to this day," said Robert Eckard, the attorney for Daniel and Lisa Bohm. "They are deeply saddened by the allegations made against them in this lawsuit and the sensational false narrative painted here, which they believe are entirely without merit."

All this going on behind the scenes, and Bohm hits a huge three-run homer that ultimately proved to be the difference in his team's Opening Day win. Pretty crazy.