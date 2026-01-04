Philip Rivers Head Coaching Consideration Adds To Incredible NFL Comeback

Philip Rivers didn’t save the Colts’ season, but he did save his own NFL relevance, and that might be enough to land him a head-coaching interview.

Rivers stunned the league by coming out of retirement late in the season and signing a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts, jumping from high school football coach to interim starting quarterback.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Rivers is now gaining consideration as a legitimate HC candidate and is expected to land at least an interview during this upcoming hiring cycle.

Given how poorly young quarterbacks continue to be developed across the league, teams may see Rivers as a possible QB whisperer after his off-the-couch success with a Colts team that struggled to fend off a historic implosion, losing seven straight to end the year.

Rivers’ return after five years away from the NFL, spent coaching high school football in Alabama, raised plenty of eyebrows.

In three games for Indy, the ‘rusty’ gunslinger threw for 544 yards, four touchdowns and tossed three picks. At an age when most quarterbacks are podcasting about "the grind," the father of 10 cited unfinished business and a desire to compete.

Rivers' comeback quickly became one of the season’s more shocking storylines. Critics questioned whether his arm and body could hold up. Rivers responded by reminding everyone why he lasted two decades in the league.

After Daniel Jones suffered an Achilles tear, Rivers stepped in and kept the Colts roster sane amid their slide out of first place in the AFC South to a third-place finish, only ahead of the Titans.

Indianapolis finished 8-9 and closed the season with a Week 18 loss to the Texans.

Even so, Rivers’ impact was obvious. Opposing coaches and defenders praised his football IQ, pre-snap command and keen ability to diagnose defenses on the fly.

While he has hinted this may finally be the end of his time under center, coaching remains very much on the table if the right opportunity presents itself.

The NFL loves chasing the next young offensive genius. Rivers’ late-season resurgence served as a reminder that experience still matters.

Dadgummit … Philip Rivers’ future in the league looks far from finished.

