Philadelphia Phillies Owner Has Explicit Message For His Team Heading Into The Postseason

The Philadelphia Phillies clinched their first National League East division title since 2011 on Monday night with their 6-2 win over the Chicago Cubs.

After years of dominance by the Atlanta Braves, the Phillies significant financial investments finally paid off with a division title. And the man who's paid for those financial investments wants a lot more out of the 2024 season.

In the postgame clubhouse celebrations on Monday, team owner John Middleton had some words of encouragement for the team heading into October. Some explicit words.

Middleton could be seen on camera saying "I want my f***ing trophy back," referencing the Commissioner's Trophy awarded to the winner of the World Series. It seemed to go over well with his team, as the champagne started flying immediately afterwards.

Philadelphia Phillies Owner Provides Refreshing Change Of Pace For MLB Owners

Middleton represents a rapidly dying breed in Major League Baseball: an owner who wants to win more than anything. It's a good trait to have in someone who writes the checks in a competitive sports environment.

The Phillies have one of the highest payrolls in the sport again at $248 million, after Middleton spent $246 million in 2023. Trea Turner, J.T. Realmuto, Zack Wheeler, Bryce Harper, Aaron Nola, Nick Castellanos, and Kyle Schwarber are all on high dollar figure or long-term contracts. Or more often than not, both.

Philadelphia isn't exactly a small market, justifying the financial outlay, but neither is Orange County and the Los Angeles area, yet Angels owner Arte Moreno has steadfastly refused to pay the luxury tax despite his position. The Angels have not made the postseason since 2014 and are completing their ninth straight losing season. Even with Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani on the roster for much of that time period.

Or look at the A's owner, John Fisher, who penned a laughable farewell letter to the city after running MLB-low payrolls despite being in the Bay Area. And whose refusal to invest in building a stadium made a new deal in Northern California a near-impossibility.

Middleton is committed to trying to win, and it's paid off. The Phillies went to the World Series in 2022 and lost in seven games in the NLCS in 2023. Attendance has skyrocketed from 2.276 million in 2022 to 3.279 million in 2024. Create a compelling product, and people will pay.

There isn't a true favorite in this year's playoffs. The Dodgers are hobbled by a rash of pitching injuries, the Yankees have clear issues on offense past Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, and the once-fearsome Braves roster has lost a number of key players. It won't be an easy path; it rarely is in October. But Philadelphia's as good a choice as any to win their first championship since 2008 and give Middleton what he wants.