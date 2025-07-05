Philadelphia Phillies Outfielder Nick Castellanos Yells At Fan In The Stands

Nick Castellanos went off on a fan after Friday night’s game, in a rare instance of a player interacting with an unruly spectator.

Castellanos' Philadelphia Phillies lost 9-6 to the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park, the latest in a rough stretch for the National League East division leaders. It's not clear if that led to frustrations boiling over for Castellanos, or if the fan's behavior simply went too far.

According to some eyewitness reports and a video, Castellanos started yelling at the fan after second baseman Bryson Stott fouled out to end the game. Immediately afterward, Castellanos stayed in the dugout, yelling and pointing at the stands while gesturing at a fan to leave.

Jace Kaleikau, a Phillies video producer, posted on X about the incident and said he was "right there" and hearted the whole exchange.

Nick Castellanos Sticks Up For Phillies Teammate

"​​I was right there and a drunk fan came all the way down by the dugout and was screaming at Stott for getting the last out," Kaleikau posted on X.

"I would have been shocked if someone didn’t stand up for him," Kaleikau continued. "The fan crossed multiple lines, all while being like 5 feet away."

"If there ever was a time when a fan went too far that warranted a response from a player, this was it."

Sounds like Castellanos didn't do anything wrong here. Fans can't do or say whatever they want, even if players are held to a higher standard.

Castellanos is known as an "emotional" player, as his manager Rob Thomson described him after being benched for "inappropriate" comments in June.

"One of the many things about Nick that I love is that he’s very emotional," Thomson told the media. "He loves to play and he loves to play every inning of every game. I just thought last night, he made an inappropriate comment after he came out."

The Phillies lead in the division fell to just half a game entering Saturday after losing their eighth game in the last 12 with the loss to the Reds. Castellanos was at the center of everything, hitting a three-run homer to give his team a 3-0 lead in the first. But the Reds chipped away, eventually closing out a 9-6 win.