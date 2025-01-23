Eagles Sell Cartons Of Dirty Snow From Playoff Win Over Rams, And Of Course It Sold Out In No Time

There are plenty of adjectives - some positive, some negative - that immediately come to mind when you think about Philadelphia Eagles fans. Passionate is one, another word that starts with the letter ‘p’ that rhymes with mycotic also comes to mind, but regardless of your opinion about the fanbase, you can not deny that it is unbelievably loyal.

So loyal, in fact, that they'll spend their hard-earned money on cartons of dirty snow the team claims to have collected from Lincoln Financial Field after the Eagles' home playoff win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The team decided to sell pints of ‘memorabilia’ snow from the Birds' 28-22 win this past Sunday. The snow was put into ice-cream-style cartons, listed for $50, and sold out in less than three hours.

Any of the nearly 70,000 fans that were in attendance for the game could have of course snagged some snow for free, but hey, $50 for a pint of snow to throw in the back of your freezer you'll forget about in no time isn't too bad.

The Eagles put together quite the sales pitch about the snow, too.

The team claims their snow is the first-ever authenticated snow collectible tied to an NFL playoff win and "sets a new standard in the world of sports."

To commemorate this incredible achievement, authenticated snow was collected directly from the end zone at Lincoln Financial Field immediately after the game. This isn’t your typical piece of memorabilia—it’s a tangible, frozen snapshot of the grit, passion, and determination that defined the iconic game. By preserving and authenticating the very snow that surrounded this monumental game, fans are offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to connect with the playoff experience like never before."

Whoever put together this description deserves a raise.

A "tangible, frozen snapshot of the grit, passion, and determination that defined the iconic game" is some serious word-smithing.

The Eagles play host the Washington Commanders on Sunday for a spot in the Super Bowl on the line. Currently, the forecast isn't calling for any snow, so maybe the team will pivot to selling jars full of air from inside the stadium if Philadelphia wins.