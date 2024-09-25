Mic'd Up Eagles Teammate Caught Roasting Dallas Goedert And His Slow Speed During Big Play Against Saints

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert had a monster game during his team's road win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but that doesn't mean it was all love between him and his teammates.

Goedert hauled in 10 catches on 11 targets for 170 yards in New Orleans, and it was his 61-yard snag late in the fourth quarter that played a major role in the Eagles capping off their comeback win.

On the 61-yard play, it looked like the South Dakota State product was going to find the endzone, but was ultimately tackled at the Saints' four-yard line. Saquon Barkley ultimately scored on the very next play.

Philadelphia offensive lineman Jordan Mailata happened to be mic'd up for the Eagles on Sunday, and during Goedert's game-changing play late in the fourth quarter, he decided to joke about how slow his teammate was as he was dragged down before scoring.

"Go son, go son, go son, unhook the trailer, unhook the trailer," Mailata shouted. "G--damn it, Dallas you slow mother fu-ker, I'm sorry. I'm happy, I promise."

We get these sort of moments throughout every NFL season, but everytime we see one, it's such a good reminder that many of the players out there on the field are out there seriously having fun. This moment coming in do-or-die time for the Eagles and Mailata joking about ‘unhooking the trailer’ and the ripping his teammate for being ‘slow’ also shows us, yet again, players need to be mic'd up at all times.