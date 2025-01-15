Philadelphia Eagles Fan Who Verbally Abused Packers Fans Gets Sacked

Dear abusive football fans: Your actions at stadiums every weekend have consequences, as the Philadelphia Eagles fan who became abusive to a married couple of Green Bay Packers fans at the Wild Card playoff game in Philly has just found out.

The fan, who called the wife the c-word among other things, was found by social media sleuths and identified. Soon afterward, the Eagles banned him from Lincoln Financial Field. And then the issue followed him straight to his job site.

His former job site.

Abusive Football Fan sacked

Abusive football fan dude got sacked on Tuesday from his job at New Jersey-based BCT Partners, a consulting firm that is full-on woke to the point of bragging it is the "DEI Champions" of something or other.

"After an internal investigation of the "offensive and misogynistic statements" made by the employee, BCT wrote on X, the firm "decided to part company with the employee."

"We condemn our former employee's conduct in the strongest possible terms," BCT said in its statement it published on X. "This individual's conduct and language were vile, disgusting, unacceptable and horrific and have no place in our workplace and society. Such conduct is not who we are and not what we stand for."

Abusive football fan dude was identified as Ryan Caldwell. He was seen on a now viral post on X getting into the face of the female Green Bay Packers fan (the wife) and calling her a "dumb c---" while her fiancé recorded the moment.

God bless the man for keeping his cool because had he gotten physical, he might have been jumped by a number of Eagles fans. Instead, he filmed the whole episode.

Abusive Behavior Filmed

The woman’s fiancé identified himself on social media as Alexander Basara. He said on X that he didn't believe all Eagles fans to be abusive. But, let's face it, they have a reputation for being unruly.

Sports fans should probably view this as cautionary tale that behavior away from the work place can definitely lead to consequences at the work place.

Some employers have morality clauses for their people. Most NFL teams, in fact, have such clauses in some contracts.

No company wants its employees reflecting poorly on the company.

Caldwell probably gets that now.