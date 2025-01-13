Eagles Fan Caught On Video Saying Disgusting Things A Woman: WATCH

The internet has its new enemy, and it's a Philadelphia Eagles fan behaving in a despicable fashion.

The Eagles rolled past the Packers 22-10 Sunday to advance in the playoffs, but one ugly moment is stealing the spotlight.

Having stupid fans isn't unique to any team. Philly fans are known for definitely being edgy, but one guy took things way too far Sunday.

Eagles fan goes viral for appalling behavior.

A video shared on X by Alexander Basara shows an Eagles fan calling a female Packers fan an "ugly dumb c**t" and then seemingly suggested the guy with her wasn't going to do anything about his behavior.

You can watch the footage in the now-viral tweet below, but be warned that it includes language some people might find very offensive.

Make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It didn't take long at all for people to start weighing in on social media:

I hope that the @Eagles fan base exposes this guy as he gives the tens of thousands of great fans a bad name.

He seems ... nice.

Sounds like a man who never faced the consequences of runnin his mouth .. cause he needs his ass whooped

philly fans using sports as an excuse to be the most abhorrent humans alive

It shouldn’t be difficult for people to attend a game and cheer on their team without acting like this to strangers. It really shouldn’t. Saying these things to someone is not trash talk, it’s pathetic.

I’m sorry this happened, this is NOT the typical experience in Philly. I’m disappointed no one stopped him.

Piece of sh*t loser

The reality is that someone knows who this guy is, and given the fact the tweet has six million views as of publication, it's hard to imagine someone won't be able to identify him.

Furthermore, calling a woman an "ugly dumb c**t" is going to be a green light to get your world rocked for a light of people. I'm actually stunned nobody did anything.

This is behavior that directly stems from people getting way too comfortable and thinking consequences don't apply to them. I'm not advocating for a fight or violence, but we all know people don't run their mouth if there's going to be an immediate response.

Something tells me this clown is going to regret his behavior, and he 100% should. Disgusting behavior like this is never acceptable. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.