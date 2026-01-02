Phil Mickelson Roasts California For Potential Fraud After Minnesota Debacle

LIV Golfer and multi-major winner Phil Mickelson has become one of the most prominent voices calling out the disastrous failures of his home state of California.

And now he's speaking out about the pressing issue currently taking over American politics: massive fraud that takes advantage of taxpayers with nonexistent services and lack of oversight. Obviously, the most prominent example in recent weeks has been the slate of Somali-owned daycares in Minnesota with no children in them, as exposed by Nick Shirley. But as President Donald Trump pointed out, Minnesota is hardly the only state where this is happening.

Trump said during an event on New Year's Eve that California, New York and Illinois have seen fraud that's even worse than what's happening in Minneapolis.

Under Gov. Gavin Newsom's watch, any number of statewide programs have been taken advantage of, with billions in wasted spending on pointless, failed projects contributing to a huge deficit. To combat this, California legislators have proposed a "billionaires tax." That tax has already led to several billionaires leaving the state and taking their tax dollars with them, before Newsom's supermajority makes it even more punishing to stay in CA. It's also designed to help paper over the alleged fraud and ridiculous spending ruining the state.

And Mickelson chimed in, confirming that's exactly what's happening.

Phil Mickelson Says CA Has Massive ‘Fraud Problem’

In a post on X in response to Rep. Kevin Kiley's comments in several interviews, Mickelson said that "No amount of tax can help CA until the fraud problem gets fixed. CA fraud makes MN look like amateurs."

He kept going, saying that the Democrats keep this system going because it benefits them politically.

"The dilemma for all Democrats is if you stop the fraud, illegal immigration, and voter fraud in CA, then Republicans win CA and have a huge majority throughout the country. The Democrat party all but ends," he added.

Mickelson's comments echoed what Trump posted this week about fraud in California.

"There is more FRAUD in California than there is in Minnesota, if that is even possible. When you add in Election Fraud, then they are tied for first. Two Crooked Governors, two Crooked States!" Trump wrote.

Republicans have little chance of winning in California thanks to massive voter registration gaps. That's been exacerbated by the COVID pandemic and Newsom's authoritarian lockdowns. Many right-leaning voters left the state to escape school closures, mask mandates and other harmful policies and the exorbitant cost of living.

Still, there is inarguably massive fraud happening in California, in part because it's so easy thanks to the state's lax rules and enforcement, and in part because Democrats rarely police their own states. As always, it's law-abiding taxpayers who suffer, particularly in places like California and Minnesota, which heavily tax residents. The more people who speak out about it, the better chance there is of finally getting some accountability for it.