'Phantom Ferrari' Driver Arrested After 6 Years of Highway Joyrides in Czechia

C'mon, is being the coolest guy ever outlawed in Czechia now?!

There's no such thing as the perfect crime… but the dude who got away with driving a Ferrari-liveried open-wheel race car around the highways of Czechia for six years without getting caught got pretty damn close to it.

According to the BBC, since 2019, authorities in Czechia have received reports of a "Phantom Ferrari," an open-wheel race car decked out in a Ferrari livery cruising around the nation's highways.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

However, despite these sightings, police had been unable to pin down who was behind the wheel.

As they mentioned in that post, despite being described as a Ferrari Formula 1 car, it is instead a Dallara GP2/08, the car that was formerly used by the GP2 series, now known as Formula 2.

So, while it's not a genuine Ferrari F1 car, this is a real, honest-to-goodness race car. In fact, newer, more-modified F2 cars are what Brad Pitt drove during the filming of the F1 movie.

Either way, going for highway joyrides in a legit race car is a pretty insane thing to do, but even more insane is getting away with it for years. A big reason for this is that, in addition to the Ferrari livery, the driver wore a firesuit and a full crash helmet.

That is, until recently, when a 51-year-old man was arrested at his home (after at first refusing to get out of the car) following the latest batch of Phantom Ferrari sightings. He was reportedly taken in for questioning while still wearing his firesuit and crash helmet, but was not cooperating with police.

Not really sure why. It's tough to talk your way out of being the Phantom Ferrari driver when you get arrested in the car while wearing the full getup. It's like that sketch from I Think You Should Leave with the guy dressed as a hot dog trying to pretend he wasn't the one who crashed a wienermobile into a clothing store.

If ever there was a victimless crime, I'd say it was this one. Sure, that whip of his wasn't exactly street legal, but is being a total badass in Czechia illegal?

Actually, it might be. I've never been there.