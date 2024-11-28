Winning Team In PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf Match Will Take Home $10 Million Worth Of Crypto

December's match that will showcase Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler taking on Bryson DeChambeu and Brooks Koepka is unique given that it's a matchup between teams of two PGA Tour players against two LIV Golf players. The showdown will also feature a first-of-its-kind prize purse with crypto being awarded to the winning team.

The title sponsor for the PGA Tour vs. LIV battle is Crypto.com, and according to a press release obtained by Crypto.News, the winners will take home a multimillion-dollar prize in CRO Cronos, the native token of Crypto.com.

Front Office Sports has reported that the "multimillion-dollar prize" will be "at least" $10 million worth of crypto.

While we've seen professional athletes in recent years negotiate being paid on their contract in cryptocurrency, paying prize money out in crypto is a new endeavor.

While the upcoming team battle is not associated with ‘The Match’ series that has taken place over the years, it is similar in that it is simply a made-for-TV event taking place in a dead period on the professional golf calendar.

The first edition of ‘The Match’ was held in November 2018 in Las Vegas with Tiger Woods going head-to-head against Phil Mickelson for a purse of $9 million. Mickelson got the best of Woods after 22 holes. McIlroy won the most-recent edition of ‘The Match’ and took home $2.4 million after beating Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhange, and Max Homa in Florida.

The Crypto.com Showdown is set for December 17 and will air on TNT from Las Vegas. The 18-hole match will feature singles, alternate shot, and four-ball formats.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, ranked first and third in the world, respectively, will likely be the favorites heading into the event against Bryson DeChambeua and Brooks Koepka, who have a combined seven major championships to their names.