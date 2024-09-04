Scottie Scheffler And Rory McIlroy Teaming Up Against Bryson DeChambeau And Brooks Koepka In PGA vs. LIV Match

While it may not be a Ryder Cup-style tournament between the biggest names on the PGA Tour against the top players on LIV Golf that many fans have been clamoring for, we are getting a PGA Tour vs. LIV matchup later this year.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are teaming up to take on Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau in a made-for-television match in Las Vegas in mid-December, according to Eamon Lynch of Golfweek. Two of the biggest stars on both tours teeing it up against one another could be viewed as a simple ‘rivalry’ match, or it could be seen as a sign that the tension between both sides is finally weakening.

The PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) - the sole funder of LIV Golf - have been in the negotiation stage of a framework agreement for well over a year now. There are no signs as to when terms may be agreed upon, but perhaps this match is a glimpse at things coming to a close sooner rather than later. At least, that's the way to look at things from a positive perspective.

The match between four of the biggest names in the sport is set to air on TNT, the same network that has broadcast nine previous editions of ‘The Match.' Scheffler is the only player involved this time around who has never appeared in a previous edition of ‘The Match,’ although it is unclear if this is a simple continuation of the series or a standalone event.

"I’m thrilled to partner with Scottie in what promises to be an exciting duel against Bryson and Brooks in Vegas this December," McIlroy told Golfweek. "This isn’t just a contest between some of golf’s major champions; it’s an event designed to energize the fans. We’re all here to put on a great show and contribute to a goodwill event that brings the best together again."

It won't take much to energize the fans as McIlroy alluded to given that those paying close attention to the sport over the last two-plus years have wanted some form of a PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf setup.

While none of the four players need any extra advertising to intrigue viewers, it is worth remembering that DeChambeau and Koepka had a legitimate and very public feud back in 2021, and now they're teaming up to take on the No. 1 player in the world and McIlroy, who was the most vocal critic of LIV Golf following its inception.