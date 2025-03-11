PGA Tour To Share Pace Of Play Numbers Giving Fans A Chance To Publicly Shame Slow Players, Which Is Brilliant

There is a fair share to complain about when it comes to the PGA Tour these days. At the top of the list of complaints are the ongoing negotiations between the Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) involving a potential coming together with LIV Golf. As for the actual golf being played on Tour, it's the pace of play, or lack thereof, that many fans and media members alike have spent ample time moaning about this season.

And for good reason. There is a pace-of-play problem on the PGA Tour, period, and all the complaining about it has finally made its way up the totem pole at PGA Tour headquarters.

During his opening remarks during his annual press conference ahead of The Players, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan shared that the Tour will begin sharing "speed-of-play related statistics" later this season. He specifically mentioned April 14, the day after the final round of the Masters, when mentioning the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Americas, which could also be the day we could expect the statistics to be shared publicly.

"We've committed to addressing the speed of play. To that end, I'm excited to formally announce these recommendations from our player-led speed-of-play working group: We will begin publishing speed-of-play-related statistics later this season. We will also begin testing a new speed-of-play policy on the Korn Ferry TOUR and PGA TOUR Americas, beginning next month on April 14th specifically, which will include assessing penalty strokes for slow play," Monahan said.

When asked a follow-up question about the sharing of this new data, Monahan claimed it was a way to highlight the faster players out on Tour.

"This is not done so from the standpoint of negativity; there's also a really positive element to this. They're celebrating the players that are playing faster and improving, and at the same time, there's giving players the information that they need to have to be able to improve in the eyes of not only how they're competing but also in the eyes of our fans," Monahan stated.

Monahan said all the right things, and his heart may be in the right place, but the public isn't going to use this data to applaud players at the top of the list, they're going to use it to call out and shame the players at the bottom of it.

The folks at the Tour, including Monahan, undoubtedly realize this, which makes the move kind of brilliant.

It's safe to assume that specific players have been warned and fined for slow play this season, but those details have been kept behind closed doors.

A slap on the wrist that nobody can see doesn't exactly have the same effect as one delivered in public.

Golf fans may already know who the slowest players out on Tour are, given the fact that they have eyes and understand how a clock works, but putting actual numbers next to those names takes things to a new level.

Warnings, being put on the clock, and even fining players don't seem to be having a major impact on speeding things up, but fans chirping players on social media and those in the media bold enough to do the same with the numbers to back their claims up may actually have an impact.