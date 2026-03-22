Young Girl Pinned Under Golf Cart At PGA Tour Event, Brooks Koepka Reacts After Comforting Her During Round

A nightmare scenario unfolded during the third round of the Valspar Championship on Saturday afternoon involving a young girl and a golf cart driving among the fans at Innisbrook.

With five-time major winner Brooks Koepka and Danny Walker playing the 15th hole, a large group formed just outside the ropes, appearing to be in a frantic state. It turns out that a young girl was struck by a golf cart and reportedly pinned underneath it for a brief time.

Koepka, along with NBC commentator Smylie Kaufman, who was following the group, ducked under the ropes to check on the girl.

"Very scary moment...I am sure Brooks Koepka’s head is still spinning a little bit," Kaufman said on air, while also stating that there did not appear to be any obvious injuries.

Koepka was asked about the moment following his round, and as a father himself, he was certainly relieved that the young fan was okay after what had to be a very scary moment.

"I just felt terrible. From all the reports you've got, she's okay, thankfully," Koepka said. "That's all that matters, as long as she's okay. I know she's probably a little scared, and I just felt for her at the time. So, it's unfortunate; it shouldn't have happened, but as long as she's okay, nothing crazy happened to her, then it will be okay."

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Koepka went on to make a par on the 15th hole after comforting the little girl, but unfortunately carded a double bogey on the 16th hole en route to an even par round of 71. He'll begin Sunday's final round in a tie for 11th, seeking his second Top 10 finish of the season.

Koepka will need his driver to cooperate over the final 18 holes if he wants to make a run up the leaderboard. He managed to hit just five of 13 fairways during the third round.