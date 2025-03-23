PGA Tour Player Sets Off Sprinkler After Slamming It With Club Mid-Tournament, Gets Called Out By Wife

PGA Tour winner Adam Hadwin took his frustrations out on a sprinkler head during the second round of the Valspar Championship. Unfortunately for him, the sprinkler decided to fight back, which made for one of the more embarrassing moments you can imagine on a golf course.

Hadwin's round got soggy while the Canadian was playing the Par 4 10th hole on Friday. After finding the fairway off the tee, Hadwin hit a poor approach shot into the right rough which left him a difficult third shot from 45 yards over a greenside bunker.

Things went from bad to worse with his third shot as he found the sand trap, leading him to smack a nearby sprinkler head with his wedge. Upon making contact with the sprinkler, it exploded with water, leaving him a bit wet and certainly embarrassed as maintenance at the Innisbrook Copperhead Course had to repair and shut off the sprinkler.

Hadwin ultimately walked off the hole making a double bogey and missed the cut that Friday afternoon.

Hadwin's wife, Jessica, has turned into a must-follow in the golf social media world with her very honest and funny assessments of her husband's performances, and she didn't let his bashing of a sprinkler head go unnoticed.

Besides being a former winner on the PGA Tour or now the player who once assaulted a sprinkler head with a wedge in a Tour event, Hadwin may be best known for being the guy tackled by security while celebrating fellow Canadian Nick Taylor's victory at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

Hadwin is far from the only player in the field at the Valspar Championship who has shown frustration throughout the week. Patton Kizzire punted his putter before withdrawing from the event while Sahith Theegala launched one of his irons not once, but twice after a poor swing.