Peyton Manning Has Incredible Reaction To Eagles Making Shocking Mistake: VIDEO

Peyton Manning was shocked by what he saw late in the Eagles/Falcons game Monday night.

The Falcons pulled off an incredible game-winning drive late in the game after the Eagles took a 21-15 lead with about 1:39 remaining.

Kirk Cousins and company left the field with a stunning 22-21 victory, but it was only allowed to happen due to a shocking mistake on third and short deep in Atlanta territory.

Peyton Manning stunned by Saquon Barkley dropping short pass.

The Eagles had the ball on Atlanta's 10 yard line on third and goal with the Falcons having no timeouts with 1:46 left in the game.

The play call in a situation like this is obvious. Run the ball, chew the clock, hope for a first down but take the field goal if you don't. Even settling for a field goal would leave the Falcons with little time to drive the field with no timeouts.

Instead, the Eagles decided to throw a short pass to Saquon Barkley, who proceeded to watch it bounce off his hands. Not only did Philadelphia have to settle for a field goal over what could have been a touchdown, but the Falcons were left with a lifetime to work with.

Peyton Manning was in an absolute state of shock watching the insane play call blow up in Philadelphia's face. Watch his reaction unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I think Peyton Manning's reaction more or less sums up the feelings of a lot of fans watching. What a bonehead play call and unacceptable drop from Saquon.

If the Eagles run the ball and pick up the first down, then the game is over. Philly could have drained the clock and kicked a field goal without Atlanta getting the ball back.

If they run it and are stopped short, then Atlanta would have received the ball with likely just under a minute left. Instead, the Eagles had the worst possible outcome. A dropped third down pass, a dead clock and only a field goal with plenty of time remaining.

Peyton Manning looked beyond livid and he wasn't even playing. I would have loved to hear Peyton's thoughts if he didn't have to worry about his language. He looked ready to cut it loose and I don't blame him.

What did you think of the horrible ending of the Falcons/Eagles game? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.