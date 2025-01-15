Peyton Manning Shares Fiery Hot Take On Christmas Gifts For O-Linemen

It's become commonplace in recent years for NFL quarterbacks to shower their offensive linemen with extravagant gifts for Christmas. But Peyton Manning isn't on board with this tradition — not for everybody, anyway.

Of course, it's the O-linemen's job to protect the QB. Their efforts ensure the signal caller doesn't find himself flattened onto the playing surface after every snap. Lavish Christmas gifts are essentially the quarterback's way of telling his blockers, Thanks for keeping me alive this season.

But on Monday's edition of ESPN2's Manningcast, Peyton explained that not all linemen deserve these gifts.

"You have to block well to get a gift," the Hall of Fame QB said. "Couple years we didn't make the playoffs, I didn't get my guys anything. Like you didn't block that well. So don't feel obligated quarterbacks if your team doesn't make the playoffs. That’s like a participation medal."

Santa Peyton checked his list and then checked it twice, it seems.

This revelation came after Peyton and his brother Eli Manning discussed Joe Burrow's latest gift for his offensive linemen: authentic Japanese katana swords.

"Well, they wanted guns," Burrow said in December. "And I was like, 'I don't know about guns, guys.' So I was in the weapon mindset, and I was like, 'What's a cool weapon?' Samurai swords, I think, are pretty dang cool."

According to Peyton's logic, those swords should have stayed in Japan because the Bengals did not make the playoffs. But, in fairness, they were still in contention for a wild card spot at Christmastime.

As for those Toyota trucks that Brock Purdy gave to the San Francisco 49ers O-line after finishing dead last in the NFC West, though? Y'all better start driving them back to the dealership.