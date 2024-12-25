NFL Quarterbacks Take Christmas Gift Giving To Impressive Heights

Have you unwrapped your Christmas gifts yet? The hope is you have, so there's no envy or disappointment when you see the gifts NFL quarterbacks got their teammates this year.

Here we go (average annual salary in parentheses):

Let's start with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ($45 million):

Mahomes is playing on Christmas Day as are his Kansas City Chiefs teammates. They visit the Pittsburgh Steelers.

And they should all be in good spirits because the Chiefs' QB supplied his offensive lineman with tons of expensive booty earlier in the week.

Mahomes Delivers Blingy Watches And Boots

Mahomes led off with a classic in that he got all his offensive linemen Rolex watches. But that is not all.

The Christmas stocking from Mahomes included Lucchese boots, a Yeti cooler, Oakley sunglasses and Normatec compression sleeves for their legs.

Nice haul.

But not quite as punchy as the gift 49ers offensive linemen got.

Brock Purdy ($934,253): The San Francisco 49ers have been disappointing this season and are out of playoff contention.

Brock Purdy Goes On Toyotathon

But he went nuts at a Toyota dealership, purchasing 10 vehicles for his 10 offensive linemen – that includes reserves.

Purdy gifted his big men five Toyota Sequoias and five Toyota Tundras.

"Insane," one of the lineman said.

"Oh my God, I can't believe this," another said.

And we know what you're thinking. How is a guy on a rookie contract – one slotted for the last player selected in the 2022 draft class – able to afford such expensive gifts?

That's a very obtuse question to ask on Christmas Day.

Wilson Goes With Steelers Colors

Russell Wilson ($42.5 million from Denver contract): They say a gift card is not a thoughtful gift because it can be kind of impersonal. Well, how about a $10,000 gift card?

Wilson's package to his offensive linemen included a Louis Vuitton duffle bag in the Steelers' black and yellow colors, which is a nice touch.

And it also included a $10,000 Airbnb gift card that can be used anywhere. We got to say that Wilson also dove in to his own personal stash of brands to probably get some freebies to give out.

Wilson added a bottle of rum from the brand his wife, Ciara, co-owns.

He also gave every Pittsburgh player and coach custom shoes in Steelers colors from the Good Man Brand, which he co-founded in 2016.

Joe Burrow Does Next Best Thing

Joe Burrow ($55 million): His Cincinnati Bengals teammates wanted weapons. Like, guns.

And we get it. No one wants to go into a AFC North gunfight carrying a knife. But Burrow didn't want the legal hassles and possible other backlash from gun haters.

So his answer? Japanese Katana swords.

"Well, they wanted guns … And I was like ‘I don’t know about guns, guys.'" Burrow told reporters. "I was in the weapon mindset, and I was like, ‘What’s a cool weapon? Samurai swords, I think, are pretty dang cool.'"

Each offensive lineman was able to pick out his own sword – which one assumes was a first for some of them.

Understated Herbert Makes OL Happy

Justin Herbert ($52.5 million): He's kind of an understated guy. Not too flashy despite playing in Los Angeles.

But his teammates love him. And so he went out and got his offensive linemen some luggage.

And, yes, he also went the gift card route for an unknown amount from Delta Airlines and a steak supply company.

So now, Chargers linemen can plan a trip with a free flight, and pack some free steak in their new luggage.

Herbert is obviously very strategic.

Jones Loves Former Teammates

Daniel Jones ($40 million): Even if you don't love him as a quarterback, and the New York Giants obviously didn't anymore, You got to applaud him for his generosity and love of his former teammates.

He had limited edition Clase Azul tequila shipped to his former offensive linemen.

Jones also sent Giants general manager Joe Schoen, who ultimately decided to release him, a lump of coal.

No he didn't.

Daniels Gets Linemen Off Their Feet

Jayden Daniels ($9.4 million): He hasn't done it single-handedly but the rookie quarterback has definitely put the Washington Commanders on the fast track to contention again.

And he put his offensive linemen on a faster-than-usual track for getting around short distances.

See what we did there?

Daniels gifted his offensive linemen electric scooters.

"So they don't have to walk around as much," Daniels told reporters on Tuesday.