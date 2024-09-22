Peyton Manning Dresses In Tennessee Uniform To Escort Morgan Wallen To Stage In Neyland Stadium, Heupel Joins

If you've never been to a Morgan Wallen concert, the beginning of his shows are can't miss. In the case of his show in Neyland Stadium on Sunday night, former Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning decided to wear his former uniform one more time for the occasion.

In one of the craziest moments of this tour, and probably Neyland Stadium history, Peyton Manning, Josh Heupel, Nico Iamaleava and Bru McCoy all accompanied Morgan Wallen to the stage.

But in the case of Peyton Manning, the legendary Tennessee quarterback decided it would be best to wear his old number #16 jersey, while also donning a full helmet and pads. As you can tell by the reaction of the crowd inside Neyland Stadium, this was a moment those in attendance will never forget.

While Peyton Manning certainly received a roaring ovation, it was the 2024 Tennessee Vols that were also part of the introduction. Coming off the statement win over Oklahoma on Saturday, that had so many different storylines surrounding Vols head coach Josh Heupel returning home, it was only fitting that he would accompany Wallen to the stage on Sunday night.

If that wasn’t enough, Wallen decided to also have Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava and wide receiver Bru McCoy tag along with him, which sent the crowd into a frenzy.

There might not have been a more perfect night to be a Tennessee fan and attend the hometown show of Morgan Wallen, especially after members of the 2024 College Baseball national champions walked Wallen out to the stage on Friday night.

I'd say the City of Knoxville is on fire tonight, and Tennessee athletics is certainly loving the momentum, whether it's on the field or at a concert.