Peyton Manning Steals The Show During Concert, Shows Off Electric Pipes Singing Classic Song: WATCH

Peyton Manning is no stranger to singing in public, and he, once again, stole the show with a microphone in his hands.

The former Colts and Broncos star quarterback is known for being one of the most entertaining men in sports, and his profile has seemingly only grown in retirement.

His days of throwing footballs are definitely. His days of appearing on TV and getting people buzzing might still be in its early stages.

That includes putting on a show with a microphone in his hand.

Country singer Jordan Davis performed at Red Rocks this week, and he wasn't alone on stage. He was joined by the two-time Super Bowl champion on the stage, according to Whiskey Riff.

The song of choice?

Old Crow Medicine Show's "Wagon Wheel," which was also later sung by Darius Rucker.

Check out the awesome video below, and let me know your thoughts

I love everything about it. The vibe, the cowboy hat, the red solo cup in Manning's hand. Everything about it is perfect.

That's just guy being a dude in its purest form. It also shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that Manning found himself on stage singing.

He's done it many times in the past, and it never disappoints. Did he miss his true calling? No, he did not, but it is very fun watching him act like he's at karaoke whenever there's a free mic and music playing.

Keep on rocking, Peyton. Do you have any fun singing videos?