Petty FSU Fans Are Drowning Out Kirk Herbstreit With Boos Every Single Time He Speaks On College GameDay

If you turned on College GameDay this morning and wanted to hear Kirk Herbstreit, you're out of luck. Don't get me wrong, Kirk's in Dublin with the rest of the fellas – sans Lee Corso.

Lee's fine. Don't worry. Tough for a 90-year-old to make that trip, though.

But Kirk Herbstreit is THERE, and they HATE him. Not the Dublin locals, of course. But Florida State fans.

They don't forget, folks. They hated Kirk last year because he was very outspoken about them NOT making the playoffs – he was right, by the way – and he's been public enemy No. 1 in Tallahassee ever since.

Turns out, time does not heal all wounds. Those embers have been simmering for eight months now, and every time Kirk spoke this morning, he was immediately drowned out by a sea of boos so loud I'm pretty sure my house shook back here in the states:

Kirk Herbstreit is right again!

My God. Hey, FSU fans – leave Kirk Herbstreit alone! He's one of us! And by that, I mean he's #WithOutKick. Yep, you read it right. Our guy went on Dan's show last week and stunned the universe by – GASP!!! – defending women's sports, and the wokies have hated him ever since.

Not us, though. We appreciate Kirk for speaking the truth and never, ever bending the knee to the disgusting mob. Kirk doesn't care, and nor should he. The man has convictions about FSU AND protecting women's sports, and I'm all in on both. Love it. Need MORE of it.

I want to be waterboarded by the salty Noles fans' tears all day long. Boo Kirk all you want, haters. He doesn't care. He was right last year, and he's still right today.

Hate all you want. We love it. Inject it into our veins.

Go Kirk!

PS: what a sign!