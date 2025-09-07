Petty Bill Belichick Explains Why He Banned Patriots Scouts From North Carolina Football Facilities

This is kind of ridiculous, which is the reason it is news, because what we have with Bill Belichick banning the New England Patriots scouts from the University of North Carolina football offices is pettiness at its height.

We know there have been rumors of Belichick taking measures against the Patriots scouts for days. Well, after the Tar Heels beat the mighty Charlotte 49ers (remember when Belichick's life was about beating the San Francisco 49ers?), the Tar Heels coach confirmed the ban.

Belichick: ‘Pretty Simple’ To Ban Pats

"It’s clear I’m not welcome at their facility," Belichick growled, "so they’re not welcome at ours. It's pretty simple."

It's pretty stupid.

Firstly, there is absolutely zero evidence Belichick is banned from visiting the Patriots facilities.

There are cyberspace rumors Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson might not be welcome because the Patriots are trying to move away from doing sideshow stuff. But that rumor is wholly unconfirmed and one Patriots source could not stop laughing when asked about it.

So, what is the deal with petty Bill?

He is apparently upset with Patriots owner Robert Kraft. And he cannot let go.

Kraft Took A Swipe At Belichick?

It apparently began when Kraft described Belichick’s hiring in 1999 as a "big risk" on a podcast, framing his decision in a candid, somewhat critical light.

That actually started a back and forth between the men who framed their 2023 divorce as an amicable parting of ways instead of what it actually was, which was Kraft firing Belichick.

Belichick publicly countered that he was the one who took a big risk by accepting the Patriots’ coaching job, citing more appealing opportunities elsewhere, amid uncertain organizational conditions.

And get this, Belichick cited the Jets, as one of those more appealing opportunities. You'll recall Belichick actually hates the Jets, hates their ownership, and turned a press conference naming him the head coach in New York into a press conference in which he resigned.

So, that's who Belichick is.

Belichick Has Struggled With Relationships

He's the guy who helped Tom Brady win six Super Bowls in New England. But he's also the guy Brady grew to dislike and ultimately wanted to get away from.

The Kraft versus Belichick feud is interesting because Kraft has promised he's going to erect a statue of Belichick outside Gillette Stadium just as he did for Brady.

And that statue will be next to Brady's statue.

"When Bill’s coaching career ends," Kraft said, "we look forward to sitting down with him and having a statue made to be right next to Tommy."

So this whole deal is childish – especially by Belichick.

Why?

Belichick Acts Like A Kid With A Grudge

It reeks of pettiness.

It hurts his program because it means one of only 32 NFL teams are less likely to draft or sign one of his players. No, the Patriots wouldn't keep from drafting an uber-talented prospect.

But the inability to closely evaluate down-the-line players could mean the difference for one of these guys not getting a free agent offer from the Patriots.

Belichick, we all know, has raised eyebrows for his decision to date a woman 49 years younger than him. Now we know why this could happen.

Because Belichick is acting like a teenager throwing a tantrum and holding a grudge.