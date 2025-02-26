Pete Weber Gave Us The Greatest Moment In Bowling History 13 Years Ago Today

I woke up this morning, rolled out of bed, made some coffee, and parked myself on the couch to watch Formula 1 testing. I just thought it was an average Wednesday at the end of February, but then I started looking through social media.

In between people crying about Elon Musk and others talking about how much he kicks ass (a lot of Musk talk these days), I saw something that made me realize it wasn't just any Wednesday, it was the anniversary of one of the greatest moments in sports broadcasting history.

It's the 13-year anniversary of legendary bowler Pete Weber yelling "Who do you think you are? I am!" after locking up a record fifth U.S. Open title.

It is; in a word, "magic."

The acronym "GOAT" gets thrown around a lot these days… but it's apropos in this instance.

That is, without question, one of my favorite clips of all time, just because there are so many parts of it to drink in and savor.

First, I love Weber's glasses. I don't bowl much, but I know if I walked up to a lane and saw a dude rocking shooting range goggles in the lane next to me, I'd grip my rented Brunswick a little tighter en route to my score of 83.

So, before Weber has even started his wind-up this video is phenomenal.

Then you've got the call from Gary Thorne, a man we do not talk about enough as being one of the greatest sportscasters in history. He's the greatest, and we need him calling hockey again, but I will settle for bowling because his call here was nothing short of electrifying.

Then, the pièce de resistance: Weber's iconic quote that if it were up to me would be printed on US banknotes.

"Are you kidding me? That's right," Weber said, before offering a message to the haters. "Who do you think you are? I am."

Guys, that sounds like Shakespeare to me.

Do yourself a favor and re-watch that clip today, and be sure to tip your cap to the immortal words of Pete Weber. I think I might pay tribute to him by getting a dozen wings and gunking the holes in some communal balls down at my local bowling alley.