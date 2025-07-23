Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong Surprises Kids Holding Lemonade Stand To Raise Money To Get His Signature Haircut

PCA just gets it.

Pete Crow-Armstrong may just now be getting his first taste of stardom, but the Chicago Cubs center fielder seems to be one of those guys who simply gets it.

The 23-year-old is on the list of just about everyone's favorite baseball players to watch in the league, especially among kids, and it's no secret as to why. He's got power at the plate, he's got elite speed, makes things look way too easy out in center field, but he's also got a swagger and style about him that any young baseball player out there would be drawn to.

He's also seemed to master the craft of not giving a damn.

Crow-Armstrong showed up to Spring Training in 2024 with his hair dyed blue, but this year he took things up a notch by bleaching his hair and getting a few blue stars sprayed into it. 

Pete Crow-Armstrong's haircut is one of a kind. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/Chicago Cubs/Getty Images)

It's no surprise that just about every 10-year-old baseball player in the country, but especially young Cubs fans, wanted to copy PCA's cut for the summer.

Well, a few kids in Wrigleyville decided to take matters into their own hands and host a lemonade stand to raise money for one of them to get the PCA treatment at a barbershop.

Crow-Armstrong heard about the lemonade stand and decided to pull up on the kids and surprise them. It made for an awesome video as the kids were stunned to see their favorite player swing by. 

PCA even signed a random paper towel for them, which is a sign that he has officially made it as a superstar.

Crow-Armstrong gave the kids some cash, and the young bleached-blonde kid seen in the video, Madden, kept his word and got the stars put in his hair.

Crow-Armstrong, who started for the National League All-Stars earlier this month, is tied with Cubs' teammate Seiya Suzuki for most home runs on the team this season with 26.

Mark covers all sports at OutKick while keeping a close eye on the world of professional golf. He graduated from the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga before earning his master's degree in journalism from the University of Tennessee, but wants it on the record that he does not bleed orange. Before joining OutKick, he wrote for various outlets, including BroBible, SB Nation, and The Spun. Mark also wrote for the Chicago Cubs' Double-A affiliate in 2016, the year the curse was broken. Follow him on Twitter @itismarkharris.