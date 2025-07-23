Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong Surprises Kids Holding Lemonade Stand To Raise Money To Get His Signature Haircut

Pete Crow-Armstrong may just now be getting his first taste of stardom, but the Chicago Cubs center fielder seems to be one of those guys who simply gets it.

The 23-year-old is on the list of just about everyone's favorite baseball players to watch in the league, especially among kids, and it's no secret as to why. He's got power at the plate, he's got elite speed, makes things look way too easy out in center field, but he's also got a swagger and style about him that any young baseball player out there would be drawn to.

He's also seemed to master the craft of not giving a damn.

Crow-Armstrong showed up to Spring Training in 2024 with his hair dyed blue, but this year he took things up a notch by bleaching his hair and getting a few blue stars sprayed into it.

It's no surprise that just about every 10-year-old baseball player in the country, but especially young Cubs fans, wanted to copy PCA's cut for the summer.

Well, a few kids in Wrigleyville decided to take matters into their own hands and host a lemonade stand to raise money for one of them to get the PCA treatment at a barbershop.

Crow-Armstrong heard about the lemonade stand and decided to pull up on the kids and surprise them. It made for an awesome video as the kids were stunned to see their favorite player swing by.

PCA even signed a random paper towel for them, which is a sign that he has officially made it as a superstar.

Crow-Armstrong gave the kids some cash, and the young bleached-blonde kid seen in the video, Madden, kept his word and got the stars put in his hair.

Crow-Armstrong, who started for the National League All-Stars earlier this month, is tied with Cubs' teammate Seiya Suzuki for most home runs on the team this season with 26.