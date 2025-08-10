Pete Carroll Backs Geno Smith’s Cheeky Double-Bird Flip-Off

New Raiders quarterback Geno Smith gave a bothersome Seahawks fan the ‘double-birds’ before Thursday's preseason face-off, and Smith's head coach doesn't have much of an issue with his QB's lack of subtlety.

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll defended his QB after Smith made a gesture toward a sign that read, "Bigger Bust — Geno or Jamarcus Russell?" with two middle fingers directed at the opposing fan at Lumen Field.

Carroll reacted to the viral moment:

"Did you see what the sign said?" Carroll responded. "Next question."

The lack of manners turned out to be a big win for the Raiders QB.

WATCH:

The Raiders banded together during the testy exchange.

Star edge rusher Maxx Crosby also flipped off the fan, and Carroll tried to remove the sign.

Geno, Carroll, Crosby and crew took offense to the fan calling their QB1 a Jamarcus Russell-level bust, especially with expectations on the rise inside the franchise.

Smith and Carroll reunite in Las Vegas after a strong run in Seattle, looking to flip the Raiders' recent bad fortunes with what appears to be an upgrade in both quarterback and coaching.

Last season, the Raiders leaned on Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew as QB1s, led by former player-turned-coach Antonio Pierce, which proved to be a lethal combo for the 4-13 team.

Despite their upgrades, playing in the competitive AFC West drops some of the expectations for Smith and 73-year-old Carroll to figure things out in 2025 quickly.

