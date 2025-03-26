There Is A Perfect Women's March Madness Bracket Remaining, But The Person Forgot To Pick A National Champion

The idea of filling out a perfect March Madness bracket is just that, an idea, given the odds of doing so are about 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808. Each year, however, a select few people make it unscathed through the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament and still have hope that maybe they'll be the first to defy the odds.

On the men's side, not one single person submitted a bracket with every first and second round game picked correctly on any of the major websites where you can fill out a bracket. That isn't the case on the women's side.

According to the NCAA's tracker, a grand total of 33 perfect brackets remain in the women's tournament, but one is incredibly unique to the rest. Not because it has any sort of major upset happening in the remaining rounds or anything along those lines, but because the person who submitted the bracket somehow, someway, forgot to select a champion.

The bracket without a champion was submitted at CBS, where there are three other perfect women's brackets remaining, but it's ‘Rip’s 2025 Women's NCAA bracket' that is missing the final puzzle piece.

Rip has UCLA, LSU, Duke, and South Carolina in the Final Four with the Tigers and Gamecocks meeting in the national title game, but couldn't quite make up their mind about who is going to win that matchup.

I was today years old when I learned you can even submit a bracket that isn't fully completed, but nevertheless, there is only one way to look at the situation if you're Rip.

You deserve a huge pat on the back for picking the first two rounds of the tournament exactly correctly, and you just leave it at that, given that there is virtually no way the bracket is going to remain intact after the Sweet Sixteen games wrap up.

This is like a basketball player riding a 48-for-48 shooting streak from the free-throw line. It's a phenomenal feat, but it's going to end much sooner than later.