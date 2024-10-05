People Think Shedeur Sanders' Meeting With Raiders Owner Mark Davis Could Be A Sign Of What's To Come

Leave it to sports fans to read way too much into what was more than likely just two dudes being cordial, but when you see someone like Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders pressing the flesh with Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis — who just so happens to be pretty desperate for a solid quarterback — the rumor is going to start churning.

Sanders was on hand for the Las Vegas Aces playoff game on Friday night, where he ran into Davis, who is also the Aces' majority owner.

The meeting — and especially some of what Davis said — really raised some eyebrows.

First of all — and I know this is hacky as hell — but that is a wild angle of Mark Davis' hair. We need scientists to study that do. The man has more money than he knows what to do with and opts for a haircut that looks like it was done by a blindfolded, weed-whacker-wielding barber.

Anyway, people were intrigued when it sounded like Davis told Sanders that he might be in his new home referring of course to Las Vegas.

I'm not convinced that Davis tipped his hand toward a plan to draft Sanders. Sure, it could happen, and we know that Vegas needs to improve their QB room. I mean, it got so bad that Davante Adams decided he wanted out.

But, I think what you're seeing is just a friendly interaction at a WNBA playoff game (yeah, those are still going on; they didn't stop when Caitlin Clark and the Fever got eliminated).

Still, it will be interesting to see how the rest of the season plays out and how that affects Sanders' draft stock. The Buffaloes have a bye this week after a big win over the UCF Knights in Orlando (although, I thought a Knights egg-laying was a big reason for that loss).