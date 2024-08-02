Do The Olympic Village Condoms Need The Cartoon Hat Mascot On The Wrapper?

Some athletes are looking to score gold medals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, while others are simply looking to score, and organizers hope that if that happens they do so under the watchful, googly eyes of the Games' cartoon hat mascot, Phryges.

Phryges is a little weird…

The Olympics has been providing prophylactics for years, and the Paris Games are no different.

But it's the packaging that the condoms are coming in that's getting some attention and that's because Phryges is on the outside of each one along with a variety of sayings.

According to The New York Post, the sayings include things like "On the field of love, play fair. Ask for consent," "Don’t share more than victory, protect yourself against STDs," "Score a win: Yes to consent, no to STDs," and "No need to be a gold medalist to wear it!"

The messaging makes sense, but do we need the mascot designed for kids on there? I think we could have let Phyrges take a breather and sit this one out.

However, one thing I think is pretty great is that these Phyrge condoms are probably the cheapest souvenirs in all of Paris. Plus, you can collect all of the different sayings and trade with your friends.

"I'll trade you my ‘No need to be a gold medalist’ rubber, for one of your ‘Don’t share more than victory' rookie rubber…"

There's definitely some mixed messaging here. It's unclear if the Olympic organizers would prefer that athletes have no sex or all the sex.

On one hand, they've brought back the cardboard beds for another round of use and some believe that those are intended to curtail any late-night funny business.

However, on the other hand, they're delivering hundreds of thousands of condoms and giving them out for free.

I'm not really sure what they want.