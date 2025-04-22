Pens GM Gives Wild Quote About Team's Future That Involves Having Poo In Your Hand (Figuratively)

While most of our focus has justifiably been on the 16 NHL teams that made it to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, some interesting things are coming from the other teams that are emptying their locker rooms and splitting up for the summer.

You had Calgary's Rasmus Andersson revealing that he played the last dozen games of the season with a broken fibula, while Canucks President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford got candid about how difficult it might be for the team to hang on to star defenseman Quinn Hughes long term.

And then in Pittsburgh, we had Penguins GM Kyle Dubas talking about holding a handful of s--t… figuratively speaking, of course.

Dubas is no stranger to facing the media after a disappointing regular season. I mean, he spent quite a few years in Toronto; doing that is practically in the job description.

But in Pittsburgh, the situation is different. No one expected the team to be that great, but its the team's apparent lack of a long-term plan for the future that has a lot of people scratching their heads.

With the team at its lowest point in years, isn't this the time to sell off big pieces like Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin while they still have value, and begin drafting for the future? I'd argue that the answer is "Of course, it is; duh," but Dubas seems reluctant to do it and prefers to stick it out and make this work with the core that they have.

He talked about this on Monday and dropped one of the most colorful quotes of the NHL season.

"I just think there are several teams in the leagues that, you know, there are two paths to go down," Dubas said. "You can go into the mass teardown rebuild and hope you get lucky with the lottery, and hope that all this happens. "But you can hope in one hand and s--t in the other and see which one fills up first."

Uh… I guess when you put it that way, I'll take a handful of hope, please.

The Penguins will be an interesting team to watch over the summer and into next year as well, because the way things are going, they're likely in for another season toward the bottom of the Metropolitan Division standings.