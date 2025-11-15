Ref Goes Full Yinzer Before High School Football Playoff Game, Issues Pittsburgh-Centric Coin Toss Warning

A Keystone State official had no time for any of that six-seven garbage prior to a high school football playoff game between Peters Township and Upper St. Clair on Friday night. Both schools are located in the suburbs of Pittsburgh.

Ahead of the coin toss, Friday's man in stripes kept it simple when he was handing out the often repetitive pregame instructions to the young Yinzers. Fortunately for us, Austin Bechtold of Pittsburgh's 937 The Fan secured the evidence.



"Somebody’s going to win, somebody’s going to lose," the official began. "The sun’s still going to come up tomorrow. We have any issues or problems we’re gonna come see you. You have any issues or problems you come see us. Let’s make sure everybody gets through this game without being a jagoff, alright?"

Peters Township Bested Upper St. Clair 31-6 After Ref's Instructions

My God. This guy is every middle-aged dad in America, juggling a mortgage, his chatty boss, the wife’s honey-do list, and the dumb sounds of TikToks emanating from his kids’ bedrooms.

Don't be a jagoff, got it?

That's an absolute masterclass in officiating. And the ball hadn’t even kicked off yet. You think Dean Blandino could've commanded the field this way? No chance. Jerome Boger? Not happening.

It’s easy to relate to the zebra here. All he was asking for was a good, clean high school game so he could enjoy his Friday evening away from the ball and chain without any unwanted headaches. Blow the whistle a few times, toss a flag here and there, brave the elements, get paid, go home, crack an IC Light (terrible beer by the way, but when in Pittsburgh …) and then count sheep from the recliner while ESPN's D team calls a Mountain West Game with an 11 p.m. ET kick.

Beth Mowins might even be on the call for Hawaii - San Jose State, who knows?

What we do know is, there is absolutely no reason for any broccoli-haired high schoolers to get in the way of this ref's plans by being a jagoff.

Message delivered.

Follow along on X @OhioAF or email me: anthony.farris@outkick.com