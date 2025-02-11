Penn State Volleyball Coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley Announces She Beat Breast Cancer

Penn State volleyball coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley posted on Instagram that she completed chemotherapy and is cancer-free after a battle with breast cancer.

Back in October, Schumacher-Cawley posted on Instagram that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Rather than step away from the team to deal with her health issues, Schumacher-Cawley continued to coach the Nittany Lions volleyball program while undergoing treatment.

Penn State has always had a dominant women's volleyball team, winning seven National Championships prior to last season.

However, the school had hit a bit of a dry spell. After winning six national championships in eight years from 2007-14, the school hadn't captured the title since, reaching just one Final Four in that span.

But that changed in 2024 when Schumacher-Cawley led her team to a championship victory over Louisville, becoming the first female head coach to win an NCAA Division I volleyball championship.

Talk about inspiration. Katie Schumacher-Cawley could easily have stepped away from her team and taken a year off to focus on her own health. Most people would if they were in that situation.

Not Schumacher-Cawley, though. Not only did she continue to coach, but she led her team to one of the best seasons in school history, posting a 35-2 record on the way to a Big Ten title before winning it all.

Plus, Penn State defeated Louisville in the National Championship, 3-1. Why is that significant? The championship game was played in Louisville, a home game for the Cardinals.

If we've learned anything from the 2024 volleyball season, though, it's that Schumacher-Cawley isn't afraid of anything. Beating Louisville in their home city is nothing compared to beating breast cancer.

And Schumacher-Cawley accomplished both.