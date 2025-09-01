James Franklin's Postgame Routine: Alone In The Basement, Football On, Boxers And A T-Shirt

The Nittany Lions’ head coach gets candid about life after wins, family obligations, and why watching college football in his boxers in solitude is his favorite way to relax

The life of a college football coach is not one for the weary, given the amount of time they spend at the office, and the lack of opportunities to actually enjoy things outside the football facility. So, when Penn State coach James Franklin says that he wants to be alone in his boxers down in the basement watching other games, I think he deserves that time of peace, along with a nice relaxing end to the day.

Welcome to the life of a head coach, who has completed most of their family obligations during the summer, knowing that it's non-stop once fall camp arrives and the season gets underway.

To be honest, I can relate to James Franklin just wanting to sit in his boxers and watch football after a long day, with most likely an adult beverage added to the mediation time that is spent alone.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

Speaking on Monday following the 46-11 win over Nevada, the Penn State head coach was asked about what the rest of his day looks like following a game, and especially one that has you home by 8 or 9 pm in the evening.

"By the time I get out of here, press conference, shower, get all my stuff together, get back to the office, then get home, it's usually a little bit later than most," James Franklin mentioned. "But, then I go in and make small talk with friends and family in the kitchen for about thirteen minutes. Then I tell everybody I'm going down to the basement. Not trying to be antisocial, but I wanna go down to the basement and watch games, and if they wanna come down great. They all know not to come down and start peppering me with questions.

"Then, I sit sometimes in my boxers and a t-shirt and watch games try to relax and enjoy it. I don't know if that's the answer your looking for, it's a long one. I apologize for the visual of me sitting in my boxers in my basement. But, that's usually what it looks like."

James Franklin Just Wants To Relax In Peace After A Long Day

This is exactly what I would imagine most coaches are doing after a long Saturday af the office. Just curl up on the couch with some Cheetos and a beer, with the family knowing that you just need a few hours to decompress.

Heck, I only cover the sport, and when I get back to the hotel after a long day of covering a game when my day usually starts at 6am, I don't want to speak with anyone besides my editor to make sure we had the day covered.

Oh, and I think we can all relate to James Franklin, no matter what you do for a living. But, you have to pull this off in the correct form, and that means making sure the family gets that attention when you walk in the door. Let them know that you care, but you really just want to get away for a few hours and sit in silence.

I feel this from James Franklin, along with the rest of the country who is putting in a hard day of work. Just leave me alone, and let me gather my thoughts, for at least a few hours.