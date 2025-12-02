Crumbl Cookies May Play Key Role In Penn State's Coaching Search As College Football Weirdness Rages On

Glaring imperfections and general ridiculousness are what make college football so great. You never know what you're going to get with this sport, and Penn State potentially having to go to battle with a cookie company amid its search for its new head football coach perfectly encapsulates that.

Reports and rumors have begun circulating that the Nittany Lions have set their sights on BYU head coach Kalani Sitake to take over the program. With Sitake, a BYU alum, having now led the Cougars to back-to-back 11-win seasons and a birth in this weekend's Big 12 title game, folks in Provo don't want to see him take a job elsewhere.

That group of BYU supporters includes Crumble Cookies CEO Jason McGowan, who is a reported donor to the university, and he not-so-subtly let the college football world know that he's ready to get involved in keeping Sitake a Cougar.

As rumors of the Sitake-Penn State connection grew Monday evening, McGowan posted what was an obvious message about keeping the head coach at BYU.

In another post, he didn't beat around the bush and asked BYU fans to share what it means to have Sitake as the head football coach at BYU. He incentivized folks to get involved by offering up four tickets, plus airfare, to the Big 12 title game on Saturday, with the Cougars taking on Texas Tech.

It doesn't get more college football than this.

The CEO of a cookie company - and his pocketbook - potentially being the biggest roadblock for Penn State to hire its preferred coach is remarkable stuff.

The only way the situation in Provo gets any weirder is if the Cougars pull off a major upset against Texas Tech to punch their ticket into the College Football Playoff, and the battle continues for another couple of weeks.