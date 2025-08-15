World's Best Bull Riders Hit The Music City For PBR Nashville Stampede Days

NASHVILLE — The PBR Camping World Team Series rolls into Bridgestone Arena this weekend for Stampede Days, bringing the best bull riders on the planet — and their 1,500-pound opponents — to Music City. Friday night's events will be broadcast live on Fox Nation, and OutKick will be on the ground covering the action as it unfolds.

And just in case this is your first rodeo (sorry, I couldn't help myself), here’s a quick crash course so you can follow along… and maybe even sound like you know what’s going on.

PBR Stampede Days: What You Need to Know

What is PBR?: No, not the beer. Although a frosty cold one probably pairs well with watching cowboys fight for their lives on top of a bucking bull.

Professional Bull Riders (PBR) is the top level of bull riding in the world — think NFL-level athletes, only their opponents weigh nearly a ton and would prefer to stomp them into the dirt.

The Team Series Format: Instead of individual riders competing for a single title, the Camping World Team Series pits eight teams against each other. Each team puts up five riders per game, and the one with the most combined riding time and scores wins the matchup. It’s head-to-head, bracket-style intensity.

Each rider must stay on the bull for 8 seconds, and they are scored out of 100 points — half based on the rider’s technique, half on the bull’s bucking performance.

Nashville Stampede’s Moment: Nashville has its own squad — called, you guessed it, the Nashville Stampede — and Bridgestone Arena is its home turf. It’s the only time this season fans will get to see them ride in Music City.

If you're actually in Nashville, you can head to the plaza outside Bridgestone Arena for mechanical bull rides, line-dancing lessons, live music, meet‑and‑greets with riders and bulls, DJs and food trucks. The festivities start at noon.

How to Watch: Tonight’s action will be televised on Fox Nation starting at 8:45 p.m. ET, and OutKick founder Clay Travis will join the broadcast. There’s even a chance our own Tomi Lahren might pop in.

Follow Along with OutKick: I’ll be in the arena bringing you behind-the-scenes coverage. We'll talk to fans, riders and (if I can track one down) maybe even a rodeo clown. Keep your eyes on OutKick’s social media channels all weekend for more.

Giddy up!